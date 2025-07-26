'Great to be back': Former Bills stars rock out for charity at inaugural Summer Music Fest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills legends returned to Orchard Park to raise money for important causes through music and community connection, giving a voice to those who need support most in Western New York.

While the current Buffalo Bills roster works through training camp at St. John Fisher University, some beloved former team members gathered near Highmark Stadium for a special event that combined their musical talents with their commitment to the community.

Former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie joined fellow alumni Jeff Nixon, Butch Rolle and Lou Piccone at Wings Meeting Place on California Drive Friday for the inaugural "Summer Music Fest," performing as the "Bills Alumni Blues Band" to support causes close to their hearts.

"Number one is raising money. Number two is having a little fun raising money," Flutie said. "I'll be playing drums with a group of Buffalo alumni, getting together to raise money all for a good cause."

The event benefited several important charities, including the Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism, American Lung Association and the Alzheimer's Association; organizations that address health challenges affecting many Western New York families.

For Flutie, the cause is deeply personal. His son, Doug Jr., was diagnosed with a rare form of autism at age three, which inspired the quarterback's ongoing advocacy work.

"Get together, have fun and act like a rockstar for five minutes," Flutie said about performing with his fellow Bills alumni. "Being part of the Bills alumni, it's just great to be back."

Former Bills defensive back Jeff Nixon, also part of the blues band, expressed gratitude for the community's support.

"I'm so thankful that the people of Buffalo and the surrounding community have come out and support this. We're going to raise a lot of money for charities that we're working on," Nixon said.

Former Bills tight end Butch Rolle brought his musical talents to the event as well.

"I play guitar and I sing so we're going to be doing our five-song set list with a lot of these great artists. They have the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. It should be a fun time. I'm excited. I was looking forward to this day. I'm happy to be here and be able to be part of this event," Rolle said.

The fundraiser's impact extends beyond entertainment, providing critical support for families like former Buffalo Jill Denise Chapman-Acosta's, whose 32-year-old son has autism.

"We started him when he was really young, going to school. I would do things for him morning, noon, and night just to get him acclimated and everything that most other children would be doing. Through that encouragement and support, he has blossomed," Chapman-Acosta said.