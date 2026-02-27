Gowanda residents question repeated power outages, seek clearer answers from NYSEG

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A series of recent power outages in Gowanda has some residents looking for answers, saying the explanation they’ve received from their utility company isn’t enough.

For families affected, they say that the interruptions haven’t just been inconvenient, but instead, disruptive.

Brittany Ivett says she and her family have experienced multiple unexpected outages in recent weeks.

“I mean, it’s cold. I have children, the school lost power, the kids came home and said the school lost power,” Ivett said. “I was like, well, it’s not windy, it’s not storming, why is our power off," she added.

Ivett says she turned to Facebook and quickly realized she wasn’t alone. Other residents in the village were reporting similar outages around the same time.

She says she later received a voicemail from her utility provider, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), attributing the outage to an “outside supplier issue.”

“I got a voicemail from NYSEG, that it was an outside supplier issue…what does that mean?” Ivett said.

Her husband, Brandon, says the uncertainty surrounding the outages has been concerning.

“It was scary because you don’t know why it happened,” he said.

In a statement to 7 News, a NYSEG spokesperson explained that the electric grid is interconnected, meaning power can flow through equipment owned by different utility companies.

According to a NYSEG spokesperson, during the most recent outage, equipment owned by National Grid caused the disruption. The company says approximately 3,600 NYSEG customers were impacted for about 14 minutes.

The spokesperson added that customers affected received an automated phone message from NYSEG that indicated the outage was caused by an outside supplier issue.

"The automated phone call is part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to expand communication to customers affected by a significant unplanned outage, which was announced last fall," they explained.

A National Grid spokesperson said crews were performing routine maintenance on a portion of the interconnected electric grid and that the repairs are complete.

“There’s no bad weather event happening, I know my electric bill is paid so I know they didn’t shut it off, so ok, why is this happening?” Ivett said. “And then to just be told it’s an outside supplier issue, tell me what that means," she explained.

Ivett says the frustration isn’t just about losing power, but instead, it's about not fully understanding why it’s happening.

For now, residents say they’re hoping for clearer communication.