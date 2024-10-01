'Going to change things': Hamburg Town officials talk rezoning, proposed budget

HAMBURG, NY (W.K.B.W.) — On Monday evening, Hamburg Town officials announced the proposed 2025 budget which involves cuts and tax increases.



The 2025 budget includes phasing out adult day services, increasing the litigation budget, and reducing full-time positions.

A proposed tax increase of 4.47% has raised concerns among residents and council members.

WKBW Randy Hoak, Hamburg Town Supervisor gives 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson update on rezoning and Town budget

Randy Hoak, Hamburg Town Supervisor tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the budget is similar to other communities.

"In conversations with other communities and other town supervisors, I think our budget is going to be very similar to other communities," said Hoak.

Due to high costs of operating the Adult Day Services the town is phasing out the program, as well as budgeting for higher litigation costs and removing full-time positions through attrition.

Councilmember Frank Bogulski said the budget will not likely pass due to the tax increases for residents.

"I will be meeting with Mr. Shea, our finance person, to find out what we can do to submit something that doesn't involve increasing taxes," said Bogulski.

The budget announcement comes as the Town is planning on rezoning around the Bills stadium in hopes of bringing in more revenue thanks to a $126,000 Smart Growth Community Planning and Zoning Grant in December.

The town wants to revitalize the areas along McKinley Parkway up Southwestern Boulevard toward Highmark Stadium, making mixed use development, housing opportunities, and walkable roads.

As for the budget being signed off, November 4th is the next Public Hearing for the community to voice their concerns.