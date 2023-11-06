Giving the gift of sight: Guild Eyewear Studio heads to the Dominican Republic to give free eye exams

EAST AURORA, NY — Guild Eyewear Studios is heading to the Dominican Republic for free eye exams and needs Western New Yorkers' help to provide eyewear for those in need.

"I can't imagine going without your contacts or glasses all day long, for weeks on end," said Ashley Szalkowski, an Optometrist at Guild Eyewear Studio in East Aurora.

She is teaming up with Cornerstone Periodontics to give free eye and dental exams to people in the Dominican Republic.

"Eye care and dental care is something we have easy access to here, but for these patients, it's not so much," said Szalkowski.

Dr. Ashley and her team at Guild are looking for sunglasses and 'cheaters' to give to those who need them most.

"Sunglasses and cheaters are a one-size-fits-all type of prescription, so we go through those quite rapidly," said Szalkowski.

Dr. Ashley hopes to receive more than 3,000 'readers' and sunglasses from the giving Western New York area.

"To be able to provide someone with something that will provide them with something to see is such a rewarding experience, and they are always super thankful," said Szalkowski.

Last year, Dr. Ashley said she gave 100 people eye exams but is excited to provide even more people this year with the gift of sight.

"We are taking more equipment with us, more testing devices, so that will allow us to see even more patients," said Szalkowski.

You can donate sunglasses or cheaters by dropping them off at 48 Douglas Lane in East Aurora.

