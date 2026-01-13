HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — High-end items, low prices. That’s what you can find at Hamburg’s newest thrift store and the money you spend goes to support your neighbors.

"We invite everyone to shop in here," said Jill Redman, founder of Hopebridge Thrift. "We take in new or gently worn clothing free of rips, stains, or tears. Every bit of that money goes right back to the people that need it."

Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, Calvin Klein, and more for under $25.

They’ll take the money and use it to help working people who are struggling in any way they need.

WATCH: 'Give back': Non-profit thrift store opens in Hamburg, helping those living paycheck to paycheck

'Give back': Non-profit thrift store opens in Hamburg, helping those living paycheck to paycheck

"We do not hand out money, we will pay a bill for you, we'll get tires for you, we'll work tirelessly to get what you need," said Redman.

And if you fall under that poverty line, she'll direct you to organizations that can better serve you.

Everyone who works here is a volunteer, collecting and sorting donations and listing high-demand items online. They also work with other community groups. They would work Hamburg Village police and local schools.

"When people donate, we take the money, we make vouchers, we give them to schools, so if a teacher sees a child coming in that has the same clothes on every day, she will give them a voucher, they can come shop in the kids' section," said Redman.

The kids' section has items for $3 unless marked otherwise.

"Everyone asks like, what's your angle? How are you making money? There's no money to be made here. This is a give back to the community," said Redman.

And if you need help, just stop by and fill out a form. You’ll need to prove you’re working with a W-2 and above the poverty line.

Taylor Epps Hopebridge is on Lake Avenue

But anyone can shop, donate, or volunteer.

"Finally, maybe somebody's helping people, not making money off of my goods," said Helen Pilger, who stopped by to donate. "I'd like to help people."

If you're interested, you can stop by 229 Lake Street, Hamburg, Suite 5, or call (716) 912-5462.