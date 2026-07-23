HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A long-vacant building overlooking Lake Erie could soon become one of the next major redevelopment projects in Hamburg, as town leaders continue to reshape the community alongside the opening of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Developers have proposed transforming the Gateway building near Woodlawn Beach into a mixed-use destination featuring restaurants, condominiums, a hotel and additional residential space.

Hamburg Town Planner Josh Rogers said the proposal is part of a broader effort to create year-round destinations that complement the growth already taking place across the Southtowns.

"It's definitely an exciting time in Hamburg right now," Rogers said. "With the stadium opening up, and the first game in September, there's all of the development going on over there."

The Gateway building has stood along the Lake Erie shoreline for decades, but the project would give the property new life while expanding activity along the waterfront.

"They [the developers] came to the town with a proposal to not only revitalize the Gateway building itself, putting some condos in there, hotel space, restaurant space," Rogers said.

Rogers said the project has potential to become an anchor for future investment near Woodlawn Beach.

"That's really a project that I think will invigorate Woodlawn and the area around the waterfront," Rogers said.

WATCH: Gateway building redevelopment proposal adds to wave of change in Hamburg

Gateway building redevelopment proposal adds to wave of change in Hamburg

The waterfront proposal comes as Hamburg continues planning for future development around the new Buffalo Bills stadium, which is expected to host its first regular season game this fall.

Town officials are also studying ways to improve connectivity between McKinley Parkway and the stadium district while coordinating with Erie County, Orchard Park and agencies that own nearby land.

At the same time, the town is awaiting a rezoning decision for key property near the stadium, a move that could help shape future commercial development in the area.

Rogers said the town's goal is to balance investment with thoughtful planning.

"One of the things that we try to do from a planning perspective is, we want to have responsible development," he said.

Town leaders also acknowledge concerns from residents who want to see existing businesses and storefronts revitalized before additional land is developed.

Still, Rogers believes projects like the Gateway redevelopment send a message that Hamburg is positioning itself for long-term growth.