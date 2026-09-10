HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Frontier High School technology teacher got a surprise Thursday when Eaton presented the school with a $10,000 donation to support hands-on STEAM education.

George Ouimet, who teaches technology and engineering at Frontier, said the money will go a long way toward helping students work with new technology and equipment.

“This is going to go a long way to be able to get students to work with their hands, use their brains and problem-solve,” Ouimet said.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Eaton, a power management company with an office in Orchard Park, has worked with Ouimet and his classroom on projects for more than three years.

“We've been working with George and his STEM classroom on projects for over three years now,” Andy Hubert, a design engineer, said. “Every year we try to expand how we support the class.”

The company partnered with national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org for the donation.

WATCH: Frontier High School gets $10,000 donation for STEAM education

Frontier High School gets $10,000 donation for STEAM education

The money will be used to purchase additional STEAM materials and resources, giving students opportunities for hands-on learning.

“Those funds go directly to the kids, and the kids see the immediate impact,” Superintendent Christopher Swiatek said.

The investment comes as demand for workers in science, technology, engineering and math fields continues to grow.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are projected to grow 7.4% from 2025 to 2035, more than twice the projected growth for all occupations during that period.

For Ouimet, STEAM education is about more than simply building projects or learning code.

He said students also develop communication, presentation and problem-solving skills that can help prepare them for the workforce.

“It's better learning for the students, better outcomes for everyone,” Oumient said.

Frontier officials said teachers will work with the district to determine how the $10,000 is ultimately spent.

The donation builds on the district's broader investment in STEAM education through its $70.1 million Project SOAR capital project, which included improvements and expanded STEAM spaces at Frontier High School.