HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bar in Hamburg is operating with new hours nearly a month after closing its doors.

The Foxglove Pub on South Buffalo Street closed a week after opening in June.

In a post on Instagram, the owners say the bar will re-open under new hours.

The bar will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00 to 10:00p.m.