The Flower Stand in Springville helps families connect while allowing one family's legacy to live on

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ellen Krzemien has given people passing through Springville an opportunity to stop and smell the roses (and dozens of other flowers) for over 10 years.

"The Flower Stand" offers rows upon rows of flowers stretched for four acres, all for the picking.

When Krzemien told her loved ones that she wanted to run the family farm to grow flowers, their reactions weren't exactly positive.

"They looked at me like I had three heads and said 'flowers, you can't eat flowers, what are you thinking?' "

Krzemien said that her family just didn't think the business would be profitable. However, as the business grew, her family was able to see her dreams blossom.

"My grandfather was able to see this come to fruition before he passed away so that was kind of cool."

Krzemien and her team at The Flower Stand are working to keep her families farm alive for generations to come.

"I am literally watching families grow," she said. "They come back they do their annual family photo somewhere in the fields."

Krzemien says families of all kinds come to pick flowers and enjoy the beauty around them. While the field helps to bring families together, the farm also helps to keep a piece of Ellen's family alive to her.

