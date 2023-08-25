Flag football tournament to honor the late Malik Robinson taking place this weekend

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family, friends, and neighbors will be showing off their flag football skills this weekend — all in honor of Malik Robinson.

Malik passed away three years ago from an asthma attack, but his legacy and love for football lives on.

His mother, Kya Robinson, will be hosting the third annual Malik Robinson Memorial Flag Football Tournament.

All proceeds from the tournament go to Camp Not-A-Wheeze, an organization that helps children with asthma understand their symptoms and enjoy a typical summer camp experience.

"For me, the best part of him [Malik] was his ability to give back to others, and he loved football," Kya said. "I figure we would combine the two in his honor, try to put some light back into the world."

Malik's family and friends are happy to not only be celebrating Malik, but also bringing the community together.

"It speaks volumes — the type of person he was — that so many people dedicate not only their time, but they donate and they hustle for the game," Kya said.

Jason Kingsbury, one of Malik's closest friends, is excited to see how this tournament could expand in the future.

"I think it's grown into something bigger than himself [Malik]," Kingsbury said. "I hope it'll grow and grow with each passing year."

The tournament will take place on August 26th from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Lackawanna Veterans Stadium.

