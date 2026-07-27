Finish line in sight for major Milestrip Road project in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of construction and traffic delays, many Southtowns drivers have been asking the same question: When will the roadwork at Milestrip Road and South Park Avenue finally be finished?

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the answer is by the end of the year, if not sooner.

The state says the nearly $3.8 million project remains on schedule and is expected to be completed by or before its original contract deadline of Dec. 31, 2026.

The work is focused on the busy intersections along Milestrip Road at South Park Avenue and the entrances to the New York State Thruway, an area that has long experienced heavy traffic, especially during peak travel times.

The project includes new pavement, sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and traffic signal upgrades.

Drivers will also see several new turning lanes designed to improve traffic flow. Those improvements include new right turn lanes on Milestrip Road at South Park Avenue, a new westbound right turn lane at the Thruway entrance and two new eastbound left turn lanes at the Thruway entrance.

The Department of Transportation says the improvements are intended to make the intersections safer for drivers and pedestrians while easing congestion along one of the Southtowns' busiest corridors.