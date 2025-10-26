Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes part of thruway in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The thruway was closed for several hours early Sunday morning for a fiery crash involving two tractor trailers.

According to the Newton Abbott Fire Company, crews were dispatched to the thruway around 3:30 Sunday morning. This was between Ridge Rd. and Route 179 in Lackawanna.

The fire company says one tractor trailer was fully involved with fire, the second was producing heavy smoke, and both drivers were safely out of their vehicles. No injuries were reported according to fire crews.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the NYS Thruway Authority announced the left lane had be reopened. Around 3:30 p.m., the right lane opened to traffic.

No word yet on what caused the crash.