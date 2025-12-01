Festival of Lights illuminates Hamburg Fairgrounds with WNY's largest holiday display

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 21st year in a row, the Festival of Lights continues at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, featuring Western New York's largest holiday light show with more than 70 displays for families to enjoy.

The festival offers visitors the chance to drive through elaborate light displays, tunnels and arches, while also providing opportunities to visit Santa and his farm friends during the full experience dates.

"We'd love for you to go through the drive-thru, enjoy the 70 light displays, tunnels and arches, and then in the full experience, of course, we'd love for you to go visit with Santa," sponsorship specialist for Erie County Fairgrounds, Holly Smyczynski said.

The full experience includes an indoor mini-train display presented by the Western York Garden and Historical Society, animatronics shows that run twice every hour, and a brand new illuminated pixel show outside.

Tickets start at about $20 per carload. The festival runs through December 30.

The full experience, including both drive-thru and walk-around portions, is available November 28-30, December 5-7, 12-14 and 18-23. Drive-thru only dates are December 4, 11, 15-17 and 26-30.

For other activities and ticket details, please visit this link.