Fairgrounds Festival of Lights set to dazzle at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg for 21st season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is set to dazzle at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg for the 21st season.

The festival runs select dates from November 28 through December 30, and tickets go on sale November 15 online here.

Organizers said the festival is Western New York’s largest holiday light show and features more than 70 drive-thru displays, festive tunnels and arches, a holiday market and walk-around attractions for all ages.

There will be full experience nights and drive-thru only nights. Below is a description of each night:



Full Experience Nights: Enjoy the complete holiday experience with both the drive-thru and walk-around attractions including Santa, live animals, a train ride, animatronic show and kid’s crafts. Additional attractions such as kiddie rides, cookie decorating, holiday food, drinks and shopping will also be available for additional costs. Dates include November 28-30, December 5-7, 12-14, and 18-23. Carload pricing starts at $33.90.

Drive-Thru Only Nights: A discounted option for guests who prefer to enjoy the holiday light displays from the comfort of their vehicle and skip the walk-around attractions. Dates include December 4, 11, 15-17, and 26-30. Carload pricing starts at $22.60.

There will also be special days and discounts. More will be announced in November, but below are the special nights and discounts that have been announced to this point:



Friday, November 28 - Opening Night: Kick off the holiday season with an evening full of special festivities! Join us for the ceremonial tree lighting, musical performances and special giveaways.

Sunday, November 30 - Silent Night: The Festival will offer limited sensory-friendly accommodations in the walkaround portion of the event, with reduced sounds and flashing lights where possible. Please note that the lights will not be turned off in the drive-thru portion of the Festival.

Sunday, December 7 - $20 Discount Night: Experience the full event for just $20 per carload (includes fees, any size vehicle). Plus, watch the Buffalo Bills game live at the Festival!