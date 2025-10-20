'Everybody loves it': West Seneca teen turns backyard into haunted attraction to help local animals

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a fun Halloween tradition has turned into a full-blown haunted attraction and a force for good thanks to a local teen with a love for scares and animals.

For the past several years, William Cooke, a high school student in West Seneca, has transformed his family’s backyard into “The Fright Yard,” a spooky walk-through filled with themed rooms, homemade props, and costumed characters. It draws crowds from across the neighborhood — and all for a good cause.

Three years ago, Will decided to use his haunted yard to help animals in need. He began asking guests for a $1 donation to enter, with 100% of the proceeds going to the SPCA.

“People walk through, have fun, get scared and at the end, we donate to the SPCA,” Will said.

Last year, the Fright Yard raised an impressive $800, all of it donated to help local animals.

“I have a dog and I love animals,” Will said. “The SPCA runs off donations, so I just wanted to do something to help.”

What began as a small setup with just a few props has grown into a full experience, complete with multiple themed rooms like “The Butcher Shop” and “The Hunting Barn.”

Will’s parents, Nicole and Peter Cooke, say they’re proud of how much the event has grown and the positive impact it’s had on the community.

“It started off really small just a few chairs and a couple of kids,” said Peter. “But it got really popular, really fast. It’s a passion of his, and we’re happy to support it.”

Beyond supporting the SPCA, the family said The Fright Yard has become something the community looks forward to every year,.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Peter. “Will’s not just helping animals he’s also bringing the neighborhood together.”

The Fright Yard will be open to the public October 24, October 25, and again on Halloween night, starting at 7 p.m.

It’s located at 7 Pine Cove Drive in West Seneca. Donations of $1 per person are encouraged, with all proceeds going directly to the SPCA.