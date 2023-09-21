‘Everybody has somewhere they can go’: Eggert Elementary opens inclusive playground to students

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While every kid loves a brand-new playground, the one installed at Eggert Elementary School serves an added purpose to be more accessible - giving every kid a chance and place to play.

The new playground was outfitted with ramps, wheelchair accessible equipment, rubber trails and AstroTurf for easier mobility.

WKBW The playground in Orchard Park has equipment level with the ground so that it is easily accessible for people in wheelchairs.

“Everybody has somewhere they can go, so I think it’s great,” said 5th grade student Mackenzie Minehan. “I think it has more things people can do if they have broken [body] parts or can’t move certain things.”



“I think it’s better, because last year’s playground wasn’t as inclusive as this one,” said 4th grade student Maeve Fitzgerald.

WKBW 4th grade student Maeve Fitzgerald (left) with the two-person swing at the new Eggert Elementary School playground.

Fitzgerald also shared that she’s happy that nobody will be left out of recess anymore.

“If everybody is playing, and there’s one kid who can’t play, they might feel left out.”

This playground is the first of four to be added to every Orchard Park elementary school this year.

Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck said the difference between this new addition the previous one is night and day.

WKBW The four new playgrounds at the Orchard Park elementary schools will all be different and each have a defining characteristic. The large tower and slides are the center of the Eggert Elementary school location.

“This playground is just another step in the way to ensure that we are meeting the needs of all our kids and maximizing their school experience."

Lilleck said each of the four playgrounds will have different equipment and should all be open by the end of October.