East Aurora residents file lawsuit after nearly century-old trees were cut down for development

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A neighborhood group in East Aurora has filed a lawsuit against the village, claiming officials bent rules to approve a housing development that required cutting down nearly century-old trees on cherished green space.

A judge has temporarily halted most construction work on the three-home project at Pine and Porterville Road while the legal case proceeds, though clearing and grading were allowed to continue.

"What people in this neighborhood adore about this space is that it is a welcoming green space as you enter into the village," said Shelby Deck, a longtime East Aurora resident.

Deck now stands among tree stumps scattered in the snow where a canopy of mature trees once greeted visitors to the village.

"This green space is a pause, a place of open reflection for people who live here, and people who come in and out of the village," Deck said.

Many residents have taken their concerns online, posting about traffic issues and over-development in the community.

"You can't replace a 90-year-old ample tree...these are irreplaceable treasures that make this place the envy of everything around us," Deck said.

In court documents, neighbors argue the village improperly labeled the project as a minor subdivision, even though sewer work should have triggered a more comprehensive review process. The lawsuit claims the village skipped required steps, including an environmental study, traffic impact assessment and proper public notice because the development was classified as a minor subdivision.

The legal filing reads like a checklist of procedures residents say were bypassed during the approval process.

"For everyone who loves East Aurora, come as soon as you can, because what you love about it is disappearing," Deck said.

The developers and the village mayor's office did not respond to requests for comment.

However, court documents show the village maintains it followed proper procedures and approved the project according to existing village codes.

What neighbors describe as their community's welcome mat has become a battleground over identity and how quickly the character of a place can change.

