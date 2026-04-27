EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As warmer weather brings more e-bike riders back out on the roads, East Aurora police are reminding the community that breaking the rules could lead to fines or even having a bike taken away.

Months after the village law took effect, Police Chief Patrick Welch says officers are already seeing signs that it is making a difference.

“We’re seeing a decrease in children under the age of 16 on these e-bikes,” Welch said.

From the start, Welch says the goal was not just enforcement, but education.

“Our primary focus in all of this was to educate the community on the laws that are already on the books,” he said.

The local law sets clear rules for riders, including age restrictions, helmet requirements and where e-bikes can be used.

WATCH: East Aurora police remind e-bike riders of rules as spring season begins

East Aurora police remind e-bike riders of rules as spring season begins

Police say violations can lead to fines and, in some cases, the seizure of the bike. Parents may also be held responsible if their child breaks the law.

Welch says the early results suggest that the approach is working.

“I think we’re seeing lower numbers because the community is better educated,” he said.

The issue is not limited to East Aurora.

Nationwide, more than 20,000 people are injured on e-bikes each year, according to the American College of Surgeons.

Police say as more riders head out this spring, enforcement will continue, with a focus on keeping roads and sidewalks safe.