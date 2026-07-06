EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of East Aurora is asking its residents to help as officials explore ways to improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The village has brought in nationally recognized walkability expert Dan Burden, who will spend several days evaluating intersections, sidewalks and traffic patterns before bringing ideas to the community.

During a walk through the village on Monday, Burden examined streets with a tape measure in hand, stopping to photograph intersections and discuss improvements with Mayor Luke Wochensky.

A wide range of ideas are being considered, including adding crosswalks, converting some streets to one-way traffic and installing mini traffic circles to slow vehicles.

WATCH: East Aurora asks residents to help shape future of village streets

East Aurora asks residents to help shape future of village streets

Wochensky said bringing in outside experts allows the village to look at its streets with a fresh perspective.

"I think it's important that we don't have to come up with all of the ideas," said Wochensky.

Village leaders are encouraging residents to share concerns and ideas during a series of public meetings and workshops. The meetings are free and open to the public at Aurora Municipal Center, 585 Oakwood Avenue.

Community event schedule:



Monday: Community Open House from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Community Presentation from 7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Walking Audit and Workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Residents can also provide feedback through the village's online community survey.