HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drivers traveling along Cloverbank Road in Hamburg may be familiar with a rough railroad crossing that has raised questions about its condition and whether repairs are planned.

Hamburg resident Cindy Barone said her car was recently damaged after driving over the tracks.

"It was scary because it made so much noise," Barone said.

WATCH: Drivers raise concerns about rough railroad crossing on Cloverbank Road in Hamburg

Drivers raise concerns about rough railroad crossing on Cloverbank Road in Hamburg

7 News reached out to CSX Transportation to ask whether they received complaints about the railroad crossing and whether repairs are planned.

The company owns and operates railroad tracks through Hamburg and is now looking into the residents' concerns.

7 News will update this as more information becomes available.