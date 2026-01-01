EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Despite a winter storm warning and frigid temperatures, dog owners in East Aurora are making the most of a brief weather break before heavy snow bands move through the area.

The dog park at Knox Farm in East Aurora remained busy as pet owners bundled up to give their animals exercise before conditions worsen.

Dog owners brave bitter cold for outdoor time before winter storm intensifies

"Just burning off energy here," John Hawk said while watching his dog play. When asked if the snow was stopping him, he replied, "Oh him? Oh my God, he loves winter. And with Gracie, they will just wrestle all day, almost to the point it's impossible to get them to come out."

Jody Mutschler, who traveled from Orchard Park, said the weather doesn't deter her regular visits to the park.

"Oh gosh, no, no. We're here all the time," Mutschler said. "We come from Orchard Park though, so I have to make sure I can get back there."

She emphasized the importance of getting her dog's energy out early in the day.

"As long as we can get here, the rest of the day will be much nicer because she's had some energy taken out of her," Mutschler said.

Ava Carlo echoed the sentiment about planning ahead, saying her group wanted to fit in outdoor time before evening activities.

"He always brings the dogs; they love to play out here. We just wanted something to do to pass time in the morning before we do stuff tonight," Carlo said.

The timing matters as forecasters predict the Southtowns, including East Aurora and Orchard Park, will see the most significant snow accumulation. After the snow moves through, dangerous cold will follow with single-digit temperatures and wind chills, making it feel even colder.

For these dog owners, the day was about maximizing outdoor time while possible, knowing the park will likely be much quieter once the full force of winter weather arrives.

