Documents: West Seneca police chief accused of rape during taxpayer-funded trip

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca Police Chief Brian Cosgrove is accused of raping a woman while attending a law enforcement conference last year in Atlanta, according to a new lawsuit.

Court documents filed Friday in Erie County Supreme Court say the incident happened at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on the night of June 3, 2025, and continued into the morning hours of June 4, 2025.

Atlanta Police Department records show the rape was reported several weeks after the conference.

APD records show that the alleged incident occurred during the conference but do not directly identify Cosgrove in connection with it.

"The allegations made against Chief Cosgrove are very serious," West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson said. "The Atlanta Police Department investigated this matter, and the Chief was cleared of any wrongdoing," he added.

WKBW has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information.

The lawsuit was filed by an unidentified woman, who says she was working for Crisis Services at the time and attended the same conference.

West Seneca Town Board records show the Town authorized Cosgrove and two other employees to attend the 2025 National Co-Responder Conference in Atlanta from June 1-4, 2025.

Town records show the trip was approved at a cost of up to $5,600, with the expense initially coming from the Town's 2025 Police Training budget.

Documents show that a portion of the cost would be recouped through a CIT grant earmarked for continued training for the department's Crisis Intervention Team program.

The lawsuit alleges Cosgrove attended the conference while on duty as a West Seneca police officer and in his official capacity as police chief.

The complaint further alleges Cosgrove attended the conference "at the direction, approval and expense" of the Town of West Seneca.

According to the complaint, Cosgrove used his authority and position as police chief in his interactions with the woman, who worked with Crisis Services and had professional interactions with West Seneca employees.

The lawsuit alleges the woman did not consent and was physically helpless or mentally incapacitated at the time of the alleged assault.

The plaintiff is suing both Cosgrove and the Town. She also alleges the Town was negligent in its hiring, training, supervision and oversight of Cosgrove.

The complaint seeks damages exceeding the jurisdictional limits of lower courts, as well as punitive damages against Cosgrove.

"Throughout the process, the Town of West Seneca followed the advice of our town attorney," Dickson said. "I respect the accuser’s right to pursue whatever means are available. The accuser, Chief Cosgrove, and the public deserve a thorough and timely resolution to this case. I expect that at the conclusion, the Town of West Seneca will be found to have acted appropriately," he added.

WKBW has reached out to Chief Cosgrove about the allegations; however, we have not heard back.