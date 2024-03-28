Depew welcomes new police chief, new dispatch center

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Depew Police Department welcomed a new police chief and dispatch center on Thursday.

During a special board meeting Thursday evening, board trustees appointed James McNamara as the new Depew Chief of Police.

Mayor Kevin Peterson gave McNamara his new badge as chief during the meeting. Peterson said he believes the new chief’s years of experience will be an asset to the police department and village.

WKBW

McNamara comes with 29 years of experience after serving in Amherst. He said he hopes to raise the level of training for this department through his experiences.

"This opportunity arose and again the village of Depew has a great reputation the police department has a great reputation and leading a department I'm having a chance to lead a department in today's law enforcement is a challenge and I'm just excited for the challenge," McNamara said.

In Amherst McNamara served as the community patrol officer, lieutenant and captain.

His first day with Depew will be on Monday.

A New Dispatch Center

Depew's dispatch center is in full swing after a major renovation. The upgrade means instead of having one dispatcher — there are now two working at a time.

WKBW

There are 10 computer screens for each dispatcher and a kitchenette and bathroom which wasn’t in the original center.

Police Captain John Thomson said the new additions are crucial for the team.

"It is so much more roomy more comfortable. You would still have one dispatcher at a time now we're up to two, so we definitely needed this space and this is something that is going to be serving the community well," Thomson said.

WKBW

A panel of video screens has also been added to monitor inside the schools when officers come and go and the nearby park.

The price tag of the conference room turned dispatch center is $300,000. Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro said the legislature contributed to nearly half of the cost.