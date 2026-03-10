WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A routine delivery turned into an unexpected situation for one West Seneca homeowner this week after a FedEx truck ended up stuck in his yard.

Paul Przystal says the delivery driver pulled into his driveway but missed a warning sign posted at the end warning delivery vehicles not to go beyond that point.

Instead of turning around in a designated area, Przystal says the driver drove into the grass while attempting to maneuver the truck.

“I went oh my god,” Przystal said. “My wife responded, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘FedEx is on the grass.’”

Cell phone video captured the moment the driver apologized after the truck became stuck.

“I apologize man, I got stuck,” the driver can be heard saying.

WATCH: Delivery gone wrong: FedEx truck driver goes through West Seneca homeowner’s yard

Delivery gone wrong: FedEx truck driver goes through West Seneca homeowner’s yard

Przystal says the truck left tire marks and ruts in the yard as the driver tried to back out.

“The tire marks are still all here, and he had to back up, got a couple ruts over there,” he said.

Despite the damage, Przystal says the situation was resolved quickly.

According to the homeowner, the driver contacted a supervisor and the company agreed to cover the cost of repairs.

7 News reached out to FedEx to confirm they would cover the damages, but has yet to receive a response.

“Everything went great,” Przystal said. “I was very thrilled with the way it worked out.”

Przystal says incidents like this have become more common in recent years as delivery traffic has increased.

“It’s only recently, and honestly in the Amazon era, that now I’ve had to put that sign at the end because it’s costing me a fortune in repairs,” he said.