LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deckorators officially opened its first Northeast manufacturing facility in Lackawanna on Thursday, marking a $77 million investment that company leaders and local officials say will bring new jobs and continued economic growth to the city.

The outdoor living products manufacturer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility at 300 Commerce Drive, a 253,310-square-foot manufacturing plant that the company says will create 50 full-time jobs and double production capacity for its Surestone decking products.

The project transformed a former industrial site into Deckorators' first manufacturing plant in the Northeast.

"Buffalo is the right place to do this," Dekorators Executive Vice President Ryan Kemp said.

City leaders say the investment is another sign of economic momentum in Lackawanna, a community long associated with the rise and decline of the steel industry.

WATCH: Deckorators opens first Northeast manufacturing plant in Lackawanna

Deckorators opens first Northeast manufacturing plant in Lackawanna

Chuck Clark, the city's director of development, said projects like Deckorators help diversify the local economy by attracting a variety of employers rather than relying on a single industry.

"These are all diverse industries that are meant to bring economic prosperity back to the City of Lackawanna and Erie County,” Clark said. “But it isn't dependent on one industry to do so.”

The company invested more than $77 million into the 30-acre property, including upgrades to an existing manufacturing building, an addition and advanced equipment.

The project received support from several economic development agencies, including up to $724,000 in performance-based tax credits through Empire State Development's Excelsior Jobs Program and $1.82 million in sales and property tax incentives from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Karen Utz of Empire State Development called the facility "a game changer" for the region. Annette Iafallo, Lackawanna Mayor, said the project represents confidence in the city and its workforce.

"We are grateful for their $77 million investment and the creation of 50 new jobs, which represent a strong vote of confidence in our community, workforce and future," Iafallo said in a statement.

Deckorators is part of UFP Industries, a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of building products.

Company officials said hiring is underway as production ramps up at the Lackawanna facility. The company is hosting a career fair on July 16.