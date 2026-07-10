ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly three decades, Danny's South has been part of the game day tradition in Orchard Park. Now, the restaurant, located at the corner of Abbott and Big Tree roads, is on the market, listed for $5.7 million.

The listing comes just days before the Hamburg Town Board is set to vote Monday on a rezoning plan that town leaders say would help pave the way for new commercial development around the new Highmark Stadium, including hotels, restaurants and retail.

If approved, the proposal would mark another major step in transforming the area surrounding the new home of the Buffalo Bills into a year-round entertainment district.

For Danny's South owner Mark Ebeling, though, the decision to sell isn't being driven by redevelopment alone. After 29 years in business, he says he's ready to spend more time with family.

WATCH: Danny's South hits the market as development around Highmark Stadium accelerates

Danny's South hits the market as development around Highmark Stadium accelerates

Danny's has long been a familiar stop for Bills fans before kickoff, serving generations of customers while businesses around it came and went.

"We've been here for 29 years," Ebeling said. "We've seen places open and close around us."

Now, construction equipment, new commercial lots and ongoing infrastructure work have become common sights along Abbott Road.

The proposed rezoning would allow additional commercial development near the stadium and could accelerate investment throughout the corridor.

Residents have also pushed for improvements other than new businesses, including sidewalks and better lighting to make the area safer and easier to navigate on game days.

Whether Danny's South remains a restaurant or becomes something entirely different will depend on who buys the property.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the neighborhood surrounding the new Highmark Stadium is changing, and Monday's rezoning vote in Hamburg could help define what the next generation of the region's game day district looks like.