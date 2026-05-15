NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — For decades, spring at Lindstrom's Greenhouse has meant flowers, customers and familiar faces. But this year, something feels different.

Customers are not only buying plants. Many are showing support to owner Ken Lindstrom, who spent nearly 37 years building a business and relationships throughout the community.

Ken recently shared that he has pancreatic cancer and says it has spread from his pancreas to his liver and bones.

"Unfortunately, they found I have pancreatic cancer, and it has jumped from the pancreas to the liver, to the bone," Lindstrom said.

In a message shared with customers, he asked for help spreading the word and clearing out this year's inventory so he can focus on treatment.

WATCH: Customers rally around greenhouse owner with terminal cancer diagnosis

Customers rally around greenhouse owner with terminal cancer diagnosis

"One would think that I'd be all depressed, but I'm not at all," Lindstrom said. "I'm very relaxed about the situation. I had a wonderful life, and I'm going to approach it to see if I can get another year or two of life before the cancer gets me."

Spend a few minutes talking with Lindstrom, and conversations quickly move beyond flowers. He talks about traveling to 40 states and visiting 42 national parks.

"I would travel all over the country," he said.

Now, many customers say they are hoping they can give something back to a man who has given so much over the years.