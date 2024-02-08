'Customers just weren't coming': Some stores leaving McKinley Mall due to uncertainty about future

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have been to the McKinley Mall in Hamburg lately you may have noticed some changes.

The Made In America Store recently left the mall and two other tenants tell 7 News their leases aren't being renewed.

7 News spoke to two people who currently own and operate stores at the mall, a former tenant of the mall, and two shoppers who have been going to the mall for many years.

The Made In America Store opened at the mall back in 2013 and just recently left its location there. Owner Mark Andol says there's a lot of uncertainty about the future of the mall.

"You hear a rumor it's being sold this and that," said Andol. "The customers just weren't coming. Disposable income is down and we were just seeing this year didn't add up. We were in the red and last year we just broke even."

Kristin Kuczka owns Muglimation. It's another store that's getting ready to move out of the mall. Kuczka says recently got a letter informing her their lease is not being renewed and if they remain in the mall beyond a certain date their rent will double.

"Business is really slow most of the time unless there is a market going on," said Kuczka.

She says she has been concerned about the future of the mall for a while and she is going to move to a store down in Springville.

Not far from Muglimation is a store called "Into The Wild," which sells a variety of stuffed animals and more. Owner Patrick Morgan says they also recently learned their lease is not being renewed.

"It's disappointing because you put so much effort into your store and you get it to the point of where it is now and now I have to start over again," said Morgan. "Of course, it will never be the same but maybe it will be bigger and better so we're hoping. We're very optimistic."

The mall manager tells 7 News they are "optimistic about the future" of the mall but would not elaborate on what the future holds only saying they have "a lot of new tenants and events coming up."

Claire and Kristy go to the mall often to walk their babies and shop. They have also noticed a lot of changes over the years.

"I just hope to see it continue to be a place we can go to and I think it's really great that different stores continue to open up and are kind of unique." They added that it would be sad to see it go away.

Andol wants shoppers to know even though he's no longer at the mall he is open for business at other locations and online.

"Our mission is to create and save jobs in the United States of America by increasing American manufacturing. So, we support over 500 vendors," says Andol.

He adds he hasn't ruled out going back to a mall one day but for now, he's going to focus on his current locations.