'CPR is a life saving skill': WNY Healthcare Education offers CPR and other medical needs courses

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Youth and high school sports are back in full swing for the fall season. At the top of everyone's mind during the season is healthy and safety.

Western New York Healthcare Education is teaching a vital skill that can help ensure and athlete's health, or for all sake, anyone's health.

While it is rare in young athletes, the CDC estimates about 2,000 young people die from cardiac arrest each year.

For young athletes like Damar Hamlin and Bronny James that survived a cardiac episode, immediate CPR saved their life. Dr. Michael Ayanbadejo told 7 News reporter Adam Compos how important it is to pick up this skill.

"CPR is a life saving skill," Ayanbadejo said. "Having the skill set that gives people a second chance at life is golden."

According to the National Institute of Health, only about 10% of people who experience cardiac arrest survive. Early intervention with CPR is the most critical part of helping someone who is experiencing an episode.

Another key component of helping someone is having access to an AED. Senate Bill S7424 would require youth camps and sports programs to have an accessible AED. The bill is active and currently waiting to be delivered to the governor.

Cardiac arrest episodes create a high pressure situation. Owner of WNY Healthcare Education Roger Leising said it is important for people to be able to perform comfortably.

"That's the whole point of the company," Leising said. "We want to be sure people feel safe and get that fear factor away so that they actually respond when needed to."

In the case you may need to perform CPR, here are the steps you need to take:

1. Check the scene for safety.

2. Check the person's responsiveness.

3. If unresponsive, either call 911 and get equipment, or tell someone to do both.

4. Kneel besides the person and roll them on their back.

5. Give chest compressions at 100-120 beats per minute.

6. Give two breaths.

7. Repeat compressions and breaths until AED is placed on individual.

If you would like to become CPR certified, WNY Healthcare offers CPR courses starting at $60. You can find information about WNY Healthcare and their classes here.