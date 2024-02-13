Could Trader Joe's be coming to Orchard Park? Chamber of Commerce proposes location on North Buffalo Street

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The only Trader Joe's in the Western New York region is on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, but could that be changing?

The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce is advocating for the opening of a location in the Village of Orchard Park and has proposed 4060 North Buffalo Street, formerly Orchard Fresh, as the location.

A post on its Facebook page says in part:

"Are you eager to see Trader Joe's in our community? Well, here's our chance to make it happen! Join us in advocating for the opening of Trader Joe's in the Village of Orchard Park!



With the nearest Trader Joe's located on Niagara Falls Boulevard, it's time to bring this popular grocery store closer to home."

The Chamber of Commerce said it needs your support to make it a reality and posted a link to sign a petition, which has over 3,000 signatures as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Your support is essential in making this dream a reality. Sign their petition and spread the word to your friends and family. Let's show Trader Joe's how much our community wants them here!"

You can find the petition here.