'Cool hands-on experience': First Green event at Concord Crest Golf Course full of learning opportunities

CONCORD, NY — 100 fifth graders from Springville Elementary visited Concord Crest Golf Course for "First Green," an event that inspires kids to learn more about science and sports.

"It just gets them outside and it shows them that there are different careers that can be had, between the putting aspect of being a PGA Pro or learning more about the trees or the wildlife. Many different avenues that you could go to," said Trevor Ploetz, the superintendent of the course.

Ploetz says this event is a part of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and teaches more than just golf.

The students took part in five different stations, from a nature walk to planting a pollinator garden and of course putting.

WKBW

Teachers from Springville say it was a great hands-on learning experience.

"They approached us about this and asked us to come down and it's a really cool hands-on experience and I think it gets kids interested in golf, which is a great pastime in the summer," said Mila Klauss, a 5th-grade teacher at Springville.

The kids also got to ride on the mowers that the course has, which was a hit among the 10 and 11-year-olds.

"I went on a golf course once with my grandpa when I was younger, but it's so cool to see all the equipment out and stuff," said 5th grader Annabelle Hamilton.