Concerns over pedestrian safety lead to requests for traffic studies in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Safety is a top concern in the Village of East Aurora. Two traffic studies are underway, as neighbors express concern over the safety of pedestrians.

The first study was ordered after a deadly pedestrian accident in October on Main Street. Officials said a 79-year-old woman was hit while crossing the road at Pine and Main.

East Aurora Police Chief Patrick Welch said the state is looking into the number of pedestrians, traffic, and possible objects that may make it difficult for drivers and pedestrians to see each other.

"There could be utility poles that they maybe will recommend moving," said Chief Welch.

A second study was recently ordered to examine traffic at Pine Street and Porterville Road. The speed limit is 45 MPH on Porterville and goes down to 30 MPH on Pine Street. Residents who live along Pine said often drivers don't slow down and it's dangerous.

"They're going to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of a three-way stop. The residents on the street have gotten together and requested that there be a 3-way stop," said Welch.

Welch said it's not clear when the traffic studies will be complete but he urged everyone to always be extra cautious while walking and driving.

"Both pedestrians and motorists just need to be on alert for each other to ensure everybody's safety," said Welch.