Community reacts to projected teacher layoffs and program cuts in Holland Central School District

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents in the Holland Central School District voiced their frustrations Monday night after the Board of Education voted to move forward with projected staffing cuts for the next school year.

This comes due to a nearly $2 million budget deficit, and these cuts could significantly impact the district’s music program, sparking concern in the community.

Gerald Vella, a board member, said that although the decision wasn't easy, something needed to be done.

“The board voted to approve the projected layoffs, but we haven’t voted on the budget yet,” he said.

School leaders said the district is facing declining enrollment and expected loss of state aid as contributing factors to the deficit.

"We negotiate teachers' contracts, we have health insurance, we have utilities, all of these things go up and up and up, and our income remains flat," Vella said. "So, at some point, to make sure the income and the expenses meet which we have to do, we have to present a balanced budget, so what we needed to do this year is to eliminate some positions."

A key concern for parents is the reduction of the music program.

“Stripping the program down to one teacher is disappointing,” Christopher Brehm said.

Vella said the music program will continue but at a greatly reduced structure.

"Our children not having music for however long is really devastating, but I have hope that as a community we can come together and try to figure something out," Laura Potozniak said.

The school board will meet again to vote on the budget on April 7.