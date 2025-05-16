Commemorating the historic Buffalo Creek Treaty of 1842

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Seneca Nation leaders gathered with local officials in West Seneca on Friday to commemorate the historic Buffalo Creek Treaty of 1842.

The treaty restored Seneca possession of the nation's Cattaraugus and Allegany territories.

It was held at the Charles Burchfield Nature and Art Center in West Seneca, which stands in the area where the original agreement between the Seneca Nation and the United States was signed.

“When I think about the treaty of 1842, certainly that time period in our history was a struggle for our people and so when I think of that, I think of our ancestors and how hard they fought to provide at the time the fight and the willingness to put their lives on the line to defend our sovereignty, to protect our people, and to make sure that what they enjoyed at that time remained in place, so that those of us today could enjoy,” said J.C. Seneca, President of the Seneca Nation.

The Nation sets aside a day every May to memorialize this important agreement between the Seneca Nation and the U.S. as a historic document with longstanding implications.

“We had to compromise Buffalo Creek, we gave it way so we could have Allegany, Cattaraugus a place to live and raise our families, but more recently in 70 years ago New York State just trespassed in the Cattaraugus territory and took nearly three miles of our land 53,” noted Odie Porter, Councilor, Allegany Territory. “That dispute is still in the courts, but it's something that is relevant today.”

The event included a number of guest speakers and an Iroquois dance demonstration by Marty Jimerson and Indigenous Spirit Dancers.