HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 100 years, a staple in the Southtowns has been transporting people to different worlds through the magic of movies. So it's time to celebrate.

"Everybody expresses to me how much they love this theatre," said Jay Ruof, the owner. "And they very often thank me for keeping it going."

WATCH: 'Come out and support': Hamburg Palace Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary

The landmark's actual birthday is January 14, but all week they're showing movies from the 1920's for free.

"This is so familiar to me, this old theatre, it's amazing it's still here," said Irma Nowacki. "I grew up here, you know."

She just turned 92 and has fond memories there.

"First movie I ever went to, my Aunt Irma took me to, it was Mary Poppins. I was 6 years old," said Lisa Rood, her niece. "You can go to one of those places where you can recline, but it's not the same to me."

They also have up old movie posters, tickets and newspaper clippings that tell the story of how the new Hamburg Palace came to be. The old one was across the street.

Tickets in 1926 were 25 cents, and while they’ve changed, Ruof likes to keep the costs low. Admission for adults is $7.

Taylor Epps Jay Ruof, Owner

"I think that's one of the draws," said Ruof. "I think people need to come out and support these theatres to make sure they're around in the future."

The theatre is open 7 days a week. To see what’s showing, click here.