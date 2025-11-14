Child Safety Kits: What are they, and are you being scammed?

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deborah Pasco of East Aurora recently got a call about enrolling in a Child Safety Kit program to help keep her teen children safe.

A Child Safety Kit is a digital way for parents to organize vital information about their child. The purpose is to provide law enforcement with all of this information that is crucial for an Amber Alert. Free apps can help relay this information to the police.

"So I set up an appointment," said Pasco, after talking to the woman who claimed to be doing this program through a life insurance company. However, after thinking about it more, Pasco decided to call the police to ask if this was legit.

"I contacted the East Aurora Police Department to see if they do kits like that," explained Pasco. "They said no, because children change weekly, if not monthly, so it wouldn't be beneficial."

Pasco then reached out to 7 News. I called the woman who called Pasco about this program. I was told that anyone wanting to have this Child Safety Kit would be instructed on how to download one of a few different free apps. The rep said this is through a partnership with American Income Life, National Income Life and the International Union of Police to help protect children.

A video on the union's website explains this partnership.

While this does not seem like a scam, Pasco decided not to enroll.

There have been scams of people impersonating the Amber Alert System. Orlando Police put out a warning this summer to remind people not to engage with anyone claiming to be from the Amber Alert System. All Amber Alerts run through law enforcement. If you are ever unsure, it's best to do what Pasco did a call the police to ask.