Buffalo Bills and NFTA reveal plans for 'Transportation Hub' at new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have released plans for a new Transportation Hub that could transform how fans get to games when the team moves into the new Highmark Stadium. The proposal aims to solve public transit challenges by creating a designated space for easier stadium access.

The transportation hub is planned for the corner of Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard, across from Family Circle in Orchard Park. The facility would include about 650 square feet of enclosed space, roughly the size of a two-car garage, and a 2,500 square foot covered canopy area with enough room for riders to board NFTA buses on game days.

"We saw the need to help people get to the Bills stadium," NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib said.

The hub addresses a common problem during game days when thousands of people struggle with poor cell phone reception while searching for transportation.

"Sometimes those games see thousands of people, cell phone reception isn't that great, so we want to make sure we have a designated area where people can go so, they aren't searching for a bus or looking for a bus," Khatib said.

The transportation hub is part of the Community Benefits Agreement between the Bills, New York State, and Erie County. The agreement also requires safe public transportation access to the stadium, with the public covering about $850 million of the project cost.

NFTA officials are working through logistics to ensure game day service doesn't impact transportation in other areas of the city.

"We are going over the logistics, but it is very important for us that when we are servicing these game days, we are not lacking for service in the city or our other areas," Khatib said.

Building renderings are currently unavailable, according to Khatib.

The NFTA plans to make this a single designated drop-off and pickup spot for fans, families, and workers.

"We want to make sure we are creating a space for them to have easy access," Khatib said.

A public hearing will be held for residents to weigh in on the design. If approved, the hub would open alongside the new stadium.

