'Brings a lot of spirit': Buffalo Bills wives and girlfriends tackle hunger in charity flag football game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wives and girlfriends of Buffalo Bills players traded their game-day outfits for jerseys and cleats on Tuesday night at Highmark Stadium for the annual charity flag football game, benefiting the Buffalo Bills Foundation's mission to tackle hunger.

The "Huddle for Hunger" initiative, a collaboration between Wegmans and the Buffalo Bills Foundation, raises awareness for food insecurity in Western New York. Money raised through donations and tickets goes directly to local hunger-fighting charities.

"The Bills Foundation supports a lot of things within the Buffalo community, specifically, they're fighting hunger in Western New York, so we're just helping out with that initiative and bringing a lot of awareness," Alexis Jones said.

The Blue Team, coached by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defeated the Red Team 13-7. The Red Team was coached by cornerback Cam Lewis. Both coaches are married to players on their respective teams - Jones to Alexis Jones and Lewis to Alexis Lewis.

The competition proved intense, with players preparing for weeks leading up to the game.

"We got some sneaky plays, I want to say. Some sneaky plays. They got some speed, some athletes, but we have some sneaky plays," Hayley Beane said.

Beane, whose husband is Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, emphasized the event's role in promoting women in sports.

"We've invited a lot of flag football girls teams, local girls teams to come and watch tonight, so we're making it all about the girls tonight," Beane said.

The timing proves significant as both men's and women's flag football will debut in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

"I think it's really awesome that women's sports is getting so much bigger and us being able to play flag football, support more girls, and seeing that they can play flag football, I think it just brings a lot of spirit and hope for the youth, and that's kind of what we're trying to do is just show them that anyone can kind of do it," Jones said.

Players spent four weeks practicing for the matchup, with their NFL player husbands providing coaching expertise.

"It's different to kind of be on this side and listening to them, and taking pointers since they're obviously experts in the field so, it's been really cool," Jones said.

"And they're so serious," Lewis added.

The Blue Team's victory marked their second consecutive win at the annual event.

Donations remain open through Wednesday for those who missed the game but want to support the cause. Supporters can also vote for a team while donating.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.