EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora is set to allow bow hunting beginning Oct. 1, as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation moves forward with a plan to reduce the deer population in the area.

The DEC outlined the plan at a meeting earlier this month.

"Hunting would only be archery hunting that would include bow hunting, like the crossbow style, bow you see in the picture," a DEC representative said.

No firearms of any kind would be allowed under the plan.

Evidence of the deer population's impact on the park is visible throughout the grounds. Plastic tubes are placed around trees across the park to protect young saplings from being eaten by deer.

Parkgoers expressed a range of reactions to the plan, with many raising concerns about safety, animal welfare, and access to trails.

"I would love to know if there's gonna be like safety measures, whereas you use like really bright clothes," one visitor said.

WATCH: Bow hunting coming to Knox Farm State Park as state looks to reduce deer population

Bow hunting coming to Knox Farm State Park as state looks to reduce deer population

"I'm an animal lover, so the idea of people just going out. Shooting them because they're in the way kind of bothers me," another visitor said.

Some suggested alternative approaches to managing the deer population.

"I think there's better ways. Either a controlled bait and shoot with proper people and the meat being used properly or feeding the deer the birth control," one visitor said.

"I'd like to see them use it maybe for food purposes for disadvantaged people," another visitor said.

Not everyone was opposed to the deer presence in the park.

"I'm not a homeowner. I don't have plants or shrubs that are being eaten, but all I can say is positive things. I think they're amazing. It's one of the best features of the neighborhood and it's just great to see them all the time. I personally don't get it. I love the deer," one visitor said.

Others called for a balance between hunting activity and continued public access.

"I hope that they can isolate areas of the park strictly for bow hunting so that other visitors can still come. And enjoy the trails, enjoy walking their dogs, and quite honestly, for people to still come here and observe and enjoy wildlife, which is the premise of a state park, isn't it?" one visitor said.

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