Borderlands Music and Arts Festival returns to Knox Farms for 5th year

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Borderland Music + Arts Festival is back at Knox Farms for its 5th year. This year is the largest set, with three days of performances from local and national jam bands.

The concert will include headlining acts from Buffalo's own, Moe and national acts of Goose and Trey Anastasio with Classic Tabs.

Buffalo jam band Organ Fairchild will also be performing at the festival this weekend. Organ Fairchild Keyboard player Joe Bellanti says its surreal for the band to be performing at the festival. Along with the band's performance, he looks forward to supporting his friends that are fellow acts in the festival.

"It's incredible. I actually grew up in the city and my family moved to Williamsville. That's where I met my two band mates," Bellanti said. "A lot of my friends that are also musicians, they'll all be here as well. I'm just planning on being here all three days and just support as many of the bands as I can."

The festival will also include over 40 Artisan vendors for people to check out as they attend.

On Sunday, the festival will host a tailgate and viewing party for the Bills game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders from 1PM-4PM on the auxiliary stage.

Tickets are still available for single day admission, starting at $92, and 3-day passes starting at $182.