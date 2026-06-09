Border Patrol apprehends 15 people after search in Marilla woods

MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Border Patrol agents apprehended 15 people in Marilla on Sunday after responding to reports of suspicious activity in a wooded area, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said agents assigned to the Buffalo Sector were called to the area on June 8 after receiving a report of suspicious activity near Marilla.

When agents arrived, they observed 15 individuals fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Border Patrol said agents, with assistance from a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter, searched the area and located all 15 individuals.

According to CBP, all 15 people were determined to be unlawfully present in the United States. They were transported to a nearby CBP facility for processing and placed into removal proceedings.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed it also responded to the area after receiving a 911 call from a resident on Two Rod Road reporting a person running through the woods.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to ensure the safety of nearby residents and schoolchildren but were not involved in a joint operation with Border Patrol.

"No individuals were taken into custody by Erie County Sheriff's Office personnel," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Authorities have not released additional information about the individuals apprehended, including their countries of origin or how they arrived in Marilla.