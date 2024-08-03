'Biggest Bills supporters around': Thousands attend Return of the Blue and Red at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia was back like they never left. A record-breaking 36,136 fans attended the Return of the Blue and Red Friday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

It almost felt like a home game during the regular season.

7 News' Kristen Mirand spoke with longtime fans — some traveling far and wide to be here for the first time.

Stewart, Foster, Jones and Skinner Family

Monica Stewart had quite the tailgating set up Friday evening.

"We got hamburgers. Some hot dogs. We got some chips. We got some baked beans up here. Potato salad," she said.

She said they've been season ticket holders since 2017. She and her family were excited to see the Buffalo Bills back on the field.

The Greenans

Julie Greenan and her son Joe were excited to see the Bills back in action for the first time since last season.

"We wouldn't miss it for the world," Greenan said. "It's electrifying. I love it even in the rain or in the snow whatever the case may be."

"Rain, shine the Bills will always come through," her son said.

Greenan's favorite player this season? Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.

"I'm confident," Greenan said.

The MacDonald and Kuzio cousins

Longtime fans Joe MacDonald, Claire MacDonald, Michael Kuzio and Matthew Kuzio attended Friday night. All but Michael said that this was their first time watching the Bills play at Highmark.

The cousins are from Florida and Atlanta.

"Our family's from Buffalo. Our grandparents live here but we're Bills fans," Michael said.

"We want to see them play," Joe said.

"Biggest bills supporters around," Matthew added.

The Grimes

Tiffany Grimes and her sons made the trip from Allegany County also for the first time.

"It's amazing like this is a staple piece of Buffalo and I mean we're here for the Bills and just to see all these people here just to support them for this is awesome," Grimes said. "Everyone's high-spirited and ready it's like the season has already started."

The Buffalo Bills face the Chicago Bears on August 10th to kickoff the NFL Preseason.