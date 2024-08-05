'Big smiles on their faces': Neighbors enjoy Eden Corn Festival Parade

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a tradition many look forward to. After a week of celebrations, the grand finale is a parade down Main Street in the Town of Eden.

"A lot of families just joined the parade because their families love to do it and throwing the candy and big smiles on their faces," said Kristin Greeley, Chairwoman of the Eden Corn Festival Parade.

More than 70 different cars, floats and bands were led down Route 62.

Yoselin Person Band members warming up before the Eden Corn Festival Parade



"It's a lot of free advertising for our businesses in the town, they get to promote their businesses, their families come out and join the fun, it's really just for the community," said Greeley.

Nearly one month after a tornado touched down, the Eden community has rallied back.

Many vendors were collecting donations for the Eden Tornado Relief Fund to help those impacted by July's storms.