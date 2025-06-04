'Best decision is no decision': Parents frustrated as West Seneca school leaders lay out redistricting plans

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca parents are voicing their frustrations as school leaders lay out redistricting recommendations. A new school year could come with a whole lot of new changes for middle schoolers, in the West Seneca Central Schools District.

Leadership is looking to address a population imbalance between West Seneca East and West. However, these redistricting plans are not sitting well with students and parents. Several of them took to the mic at last month's board meeting.

In the hopes of being transparent, the West Seneca Central Schools District has presented the possible recommendation plans for redistricting.

The Board of Education brought WNY Educational Service Council and Consultant Tony Day, to break it down during the meeting.

There are four proposals. The one many parents are against is proposal number 4: the elementary redistricting plus repositioning the middle schools.

To read the full redistricting proposal plan, click here.

It would send some of its current students at West Seneca West Middle School to West Seneca East Middle School but then be placed back at West Seneca West for high school.

"So sometimes when the provided information doesn't add up with the hazy future of our schools in town, the best decision is no decision," Dan Scott, a West Seneca parent said.

He shared that he wanted more communication from school leaders about this hefty adjustment.

"But what about the groups from Allendale and Westdale that are forever being separated from their peers moving forward," Scott asked. "They're conveniently never mentioned. What's the plan for yearly transitional support for them? When they have to always be the odd group out, who doesn't continue on the trajectory that their best friends have been prepping for through 6 years of elementary school."

Another parent said he thinks the district should not pick a specific neighborhood to deal with this possible switch.

"Of course, when you just look at dots on a map and numbers on a page, of course this could make sense, but these are not just dots on a map, numbers on a page, these are real humans, innocent children who did nothing more than be born and live in a house on the wrong street," Jeremy Weingarden, another parent said.

Weingarden believes the school should invest in other aspects that need more attention.

"The pool at West Middle will be in need of repair soon, and now is the time to consider reinvesting that money elsewhere. If you were to fill in the pool and repurpose that space by putting the library and more in that space, a project like that would be eligible for state aid," Weingarden added.

Danielle Tomaszewski, a West Seneca parent said, "Still too many other options to consider to have you vote on what will probably be another band-aid while opening many kids to emotional wounds."

There are still discussions to be had before a final decision. The potential changes, if approved, would take effect in 2026.