'An outpouring of the community': Village of Gowanda welcomes home teen from hospital after being hit by car

VILLAGE OF GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A miracle unfolded right before the eyes of residents in the Gowanda community and beyond.

Thirteen-year-old Jayden Kramer, also known as J.J., was seen riding along in a golf cart in his own homecoming parade, on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, Valerie Eddy, a family friend of the Kramers shared moments of the parade.

"It was an outpouring of the community. Love that they have been showing him since the beginning of this accident. It was amazing," Family Friend of J.J.'s family said.

J.J. snapped his fingers and pointed at onlookers as they welcomed him home.

According to Eddy, the teen was seen leaving the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester prior to the parade.

His dad assisted him while J.J. was being released.

Valerie Eddy explained, "My family was there the morning he was sent to Oishei Children's Hospital. I cannot describe the unimaginable hurt that I felt for him and for his family. His mother especially, because I'm a mom."

While J.J. seems to be fine in these videos, he still has a few hurdles to overcome.

Eddy told me he has had to relearn how to walk and will be in between doctors and rehab even after leaving the hospital.

"I can't imagine how he has accomplished what he has accomplished since this ordeal. He has a long road of recovery, for sure, but what he has accomplished so far is amazing," Eddy said.

The Town of Sardinia resident told me her kids are close friends with J.J.

"It's a very hard thing to look at a young man who was so vibrant just a week ago when he was hanging out with my kid. To watch the transformation, to have the unknown be a blessing in such a way, I cannot describe it other than it is backed by faith," Eddy added.

Eddy said the family has been dealing with a medical bill pileup, so to help offset the medical cost the community is hosting a benefit called Benefit for J.J.'s Road to Recovery.

It is next Saturday, October 12 at Gowanda Moose Lodge at 201 Aldrich St. in Gowanda, from 1-6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and kids 13 and under are free.

The family-friendly event includes food and entertainment.

Ways to buy tickets for the event:

For ticket purchases and basket donations, contact Valerie at (716) 864-9474 or Colleen at (716) 803-5618. Valerie Eddy is accepting pre-sale tickets through Venmo at @Valerie-Edd.

Otherwise, at the door and all aspects of the event will be cash only, including the auction.

Follow updates on J.J. here on Facebook.

