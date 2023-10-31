Amazon launches new delivery station in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amazon has launched a new delivery station in Hamburg, making it the fourth operations site in Erie County for the company.

The initiative will create more than 100 new jobs with a 183, 623 square-foot facility on Bayview Road.

“We are very proud of the team we have built here and we’re energized to begin service out of Hamburg,” said Operations Manager and Site lead for the new delivery station, Himali Ranasinghe.

The new delivery center will be open year-round and will serve an area of 26 zip codes and more than 320 square miles.