ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There were smiles, songs and plenty of love inside Father Baker Manor on Sunday as Norine Kawzynski celebrated a remarkable milestone, her 100th birthday.

Friends and family gathered to honor Norine, sharing stories and memories from a life that has touched so many around her.

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When asked the secret to reaching 100, Norine kept it simple: keep God in your life. She said her faith has been a constant source of strength throughout the years, adding that she prays every day for those she loves.

WATCH: Loved ones celebrate Father Baker Manor resident turning 100

'Always stay kind': Loved ones celebrate Father Baker Manor resident turning 100

And even at 100 years old, Norine said she still has more to live for. She said she believes there must still be something in this world she is meant to do and when that moment comes, she hopes to recognize it.

Her family describes her as one of a kind, calling her their angel and an inspiration to everyone around her.

Her daughter said the biggest lesson she learned from Norine was to take people into your heart and give back as much as you can, describing her mother as a true example of unconditional love.

Norine’s advice to others is just as simple as the life she’s lived: be kind and pleasant.

And with her signature honesty, Norine offered one more thought on life and reaching 100; she is not afraid to die, but she isn’t doing anything to rush it.

A century in, Norine’s gratitude, faith and kindness continue to inspire everyone around her.