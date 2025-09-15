Alumni of the Buffalo Jills hoping for one final performance at current Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before the Buffalo Bills turn the lights out for good at the current Highmark Stadium and move across Abbott Road to the new stadium, the alumni of the Buffalo Jills are hoping for one final performance.

The Jills haven't appeared on the field during a game since five of the cheerleaders filed a now-settled lawsuit in 2014 against the Bills organization and Cumulus for back wages.

Although they haven't appeared on gameday in years, the alumni group is still very active, supporting the team and Western New York charities. They have now gone to social media to build support for an on-field reunion.

Former Buffalo Jills co-captain Natalie Nirchi joined Voices to discuss how the alumni are hoping for one final performance.