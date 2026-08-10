'A safe space for everybody': Sage Beauty Co. in Blasdell offers one-stop shop for hair services

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sage Beauty Company is a salon in Blasdell, in the Southtowns of Western New York, offering a wide range of hair services for all hair types, textures, and styles.

Owner and master stylist Chelsea Montroi said she wants every client to feel welcome and at ease from the moment they walk in.

"I want everyone to feel so incredibly welcome and I want a safe space for everybody. I want everyone to feel included when they're here," Montroi said.

The salon, which opened in January 2025, offers services ranging from men's cuts and short hair to extensions, braiding, keratin treatments and curly hair specialization.

"We range from people with men's cuts, short hair to super long hair too, which is really nice. And every texture, every style, thickness, doesn't matter, we'll take it all," Montroi said.

Among the independent stylists at Sage Beauty Co. is Chelsea Forestal, who runs Catered to Curls. Forestal specializes in curly cuts, curly styling and coloring, with a primary focus on all things curly hair.

"I really want the curly hair community to feel empowered and learn to love their curls," Forestal said.

Forestal said there is a significant need for curly hair specialists, as education surrounding curly hair remains limited.

"There is such a need for curly hair specialists because there's not a lot of education surrounding curly hair, and you really just are searching for somebody that knows how to do your hair and knows how to do it and keeping the natural curls," Forestal said.

Forestal said she strives to educate both herself and her clients so they can embrace their natural curls. First-time clients receive a goodie bag and a care card after their appointment.

"I want them to be able to know why I'm using a product and how to use it and how to shampoo their hair, how every step of the process works, so they're able to maintain their hair at home by themselves," Forestal said.

Montroi said her goal is for every client to leave feeling their best.

"Everyone can just have a nice relaxing time, or if you want to have fun, you can too," Montroi said.

All independent stylists at Sage Beauty Co. can be booked by appointment online or by calling the salon at (716) 339-0222.