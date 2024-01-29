‘A lot of flooded basements lately’: Floods fill T-Mark staff with calls for help

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Days of flooding across Western New York have been felt by residents since Thursday -- keeping the staff at T-Mark extremely busy draining out people's homes.

Jon Stachura is an Underground Plumbing Project Manager with T-Mark.

“We’ve been very busy, a lot of flooded basements lately,” Jon said.

WKBW Robinson Road in Lockport had several residents wading through 2-3 inches of water Friday.

He feels the number of house calls that he and his co-workers have taken over the past few days has doubled from roughly 3-5 calls a day to 6-10.

“They are coming in quicker than what we can do,” Jon said. “It’s abnormal to have this much snow melt this quickly, along with steady rain, the combination is too much for everything to handle… There’s always a thaw, but maybe not this quick.”

As the rest of the snow continues to melt, Jon gave out three tips to keep your house dry.

Tip 1: If you have a Sump Pump, that will drain out your basement, check it frequently.

WKBW Jon Stachura showed how a Sump Pump is supposed to work by using his own as an example.

“If the pump is working, it’ll keep your basement dry. If it’s not working, that’s where you’ll have an issue,” Jon said.

Tip 2: Look out for cracks in you foundation that water could leak through.

Tip 3: Get as much water away from your house as possible.

“Look at downspouts and gutters [to see] if they’re overflowing. Are they working correctly? Getting water away from your house is the best way to have a dry basement.”

The temperature is supposed to stay above freezing for the next few days, so it’s best to follow those tips with more snow and ice melting.

If you need help, you can call Jon at 716-55T-MARK